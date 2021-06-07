The body of a young woman was found in Jhang Bazaar Canal in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a young woman was found in Jhang Bazaar Canal in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old woman floating on surface of canal water near Chak No 26-JB and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which bore torture marks and an injury of a sharped edged weapon in the head.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. The identity of the woman could not be ascertained immediately.