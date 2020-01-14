UrduPoint.com
Girl's Body Found In Nullah In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Girl's body found in nullah in Sialkot

Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a girl in her mid twenties from Nullah Bhade near Pulli Model Town

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a girl in her mid twenties from Nullah Bhade near Pulli Model Town.

According to police, locals had informed Rescue-1122 about the body floating in nullah.

Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the police concerned, who sent it for postmortem.

Police have registered a case.

