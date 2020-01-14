Girl's Body Found In Nullah In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:43 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a girl in her mid twenties from Nullah Bhade near Pulli Model Town.
According to police, locals had informed Rescue-1122 about the body floating in nullah.
Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the police concerned, who sent it for postmortem.
Police have registered a case.