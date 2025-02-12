Girl's Body Recovered After 4 Days From Lake In Takht Bhai
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
The body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned in a lake in Takht Bhai was fished out on Wednesday after four days of continuous search efforts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned in a lake in Takht Bhai was fished out on Wednesday after four days of continuous search efforts.
Police said, Malaika Bibi, the daughter of Zafar Ali, had visited Shanki Dhand with her parents for a day out on Sunday.
Unfortunately, she slipped and fell into the water and drowned.
Rescue teams, along with divers from the Pakistan Navy, worked tirelessly for four days and eventually the body was fished out.
The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Takht Bhai for necessary formalities.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case8 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules31 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa29 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday31 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson29 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority31 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 20253 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah3 minutes ago
-
Fatal car crash on GT Road claims woman's life3 minutes ago