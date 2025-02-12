Open Menu

Girl's Body Recovered After 4 Days From Lake In Takht Bhai

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Girl's body recovered after 4 days from lake in Takht Bhai

The body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned in a lake in Takht Bhai was fished out on Wednesday after four days of continuous search efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The body of a 14-year-old girl who drowned in a lake in Takht Bhai was fished out on Wednesday after four days of continuous search efforts.

Police said, Malaika Bibi, the daughter of Zafar Ali, had visited Shanki Dhand with her parents for a day out on Sunday.

Unfortunately, she slipped and fell into the water and drowned.

Rescue teams, along with divers from the Pakistan Navy, worked tirelessly for four days and eventually the body was fished out.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Takht Bhai for necessary formalities.

