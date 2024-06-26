Open Menu

Girl’s Body Recovered From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

The body of a young girl was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The body of a young girl was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Sadar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old girl floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.

75-GB and informed the police.

The police fished out the body and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress.

Apparently the body bears signs of rope in her neck. However, real facts of the death would come into light after postmortem report, he added.

