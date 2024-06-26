Girl’s Body Recovered From Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The body of a young girl was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Sadar police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The body of a young girl was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Sadar police station.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old girl floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.
75-GB and informed the police.
The police fished out the body and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress.
Apparently the body bears signs of rope in her neck. However, real facts of the death would come into light after postmortem report, he added.
Recent Stories
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..
Telemedicine Center inaugurated at district hospital Matiari
AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units
Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign19 seconds ago
-
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to royalty21 seconds ago
-
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari22 seconds ago
-
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in24 seconds ago
-
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away28 seconds ago
-
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational institutions this year5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-based relationship5 minutes ago
-
Nooriabad Power Plant case adjourned without hearing6 minutes ago
-
Telemedicine Center inaugurated at district hospital Matiari4 seconds ago
-
AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units6 seconds ago
-
Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims8 seconds ago