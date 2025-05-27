Open Menu

Girl’s Body Recovered From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Dead body of an unidentified young girl was recovered from Ladhana Minor Canal in Layyah district on Tuesday, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

According to police sources, Rescue 1122 teams were alerted by local residents about a floating body in the canal.

Responding swiftly, the rescue staff retrieved the body and transported it to a nearby hospital for necessary medico-legal formalities.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Police have appealed to citizens to report any information that could assist in identifying the victim.

Further investigation is in progress to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

