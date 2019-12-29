(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The body of a missing girl was recovered from fields in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 28-year-old Shamim Akhtar, daughter of Allah Ditta of Chak No 201, Chandian Talawan, went missing from her house a day earlier.

Her parents searched for her and reported the incident to the area police. Her body was recovered from fields on Sunday. Apparently the girl was strangled by the killer.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.