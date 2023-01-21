Girls, boys sports competitions to start from January 23

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Region, Prof Shahida Taj Abro in an announcement said that on behalf of College education Shaheed Benazirabad, the girls' and boys' sports competitions would be held at Nawabshah on January 23 and 24, 2023.

The Marathon Race would be organized on Jan 23 that would commence from Nawabshah Press Club and conclude at Bilawal Sports Stadium. The other events of College sports would be held at Bilawal Sports Stadium and Girls Degree College.