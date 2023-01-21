UrduPoint.com

Girls, Boys Sports Competitions To Start From January 23

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:31 AM

Girls, boys sports competitions to start from January 23

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Region, Prof Shahida Taj Abro in an announcement said that on behalf of College education Shaheed Benazirabad, the girls' and boys' sports competitions would be held at Nawabshah on January 23 and 24, 2023.

The Marathon Race would be organized on Jan 23 that would commence from Nawabshah Press Club and conclude at Bilawal Sports Stadium. The other events of College sports would be held at Bilawal Sports Stadium and Girls Degree College.

Related Topics

Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Marathon Nawabshah January From Race

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

1 hour ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.