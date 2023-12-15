Girls College Chandni Chowk wins tug-of-war contest

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Higher education Commission organised a tug-of-war competition, which was won by the Government Girls College Chandni Chowk Sargodha on Friday.

College Principal Prof Saeeda Jamshed congratulated the team on its success. She also congratulated college's Director Sports Madam Rehana and team coach Israr Lala. She said the college was ready to provide all kinds of assistance for promotion of sports.