Girls College Closed After Two Covid-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has closed another girls college at sector I-9/1 after reporting two positive Covid-19 cases.

District Health Office wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on Saturday to close down the campus premises to contain the further spread of noval coronavirus virus.

According to letter, a copy available with APP "it has been observed that two cases of COVID-19 have been, reported from Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG)I-9/1, ISLAMABAD.

" " It is hereby advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the DHO office and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination." "Furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOP's must be ensured."" All the close contacts of the case must be quarantined for a period of 14 days,"it added.

