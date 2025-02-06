Open Menu

Girls' College Delegation Visits Operations Division Under Friends Of Police Program

Published February 06, 2025

Girls’ College delegation visits operations division under friends of Police program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A delegation of students from F-7/4 Girls College visited the Operations Division of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday under the "Friends of Police" program to gain insight into its centralized system, procedures and effectiveness.

According to a police spokesman the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib briefed the students about the core functions of the Operations Division, highlighting its role in maintaining law and order. SP Zaib provided a comprehensive overview of police operations, including station management, office procedures, investigations, community policing, patrolling, and security checkpoints.

SP Zaib said that the delegation was informed about the significance of police patrolling in ensuring public safety and crime prevention. The students were also briefed on the role of security checkpoints at the city's entry and exit points in identifying suspicious elements and preventing criminal activities.

The delegation appreciated the advanced technological systems used by Islamabad Police and lauded their effectiveness in crime control. The students expressed gratitude to DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq and his team for organizing the informative visit.

