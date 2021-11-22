Girls college gets new bus for students

UrduPoint.com

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Director Colleges Larkana Ghulam Sarwar Leghari Monday said the Sindh government is giving priority for the promotion of education throughout the province and all out efforts are being made to increase the enrollment in the educational institutions.

The close schools are being opened and ensured the presence of the teachers in the schools.

He said this while handing over a new bus to the principal of the Government Girls Degree College Larkana Irshad Begum Abbasi.

The new bus is donated by the Education Department, Government of Sindh, under execution of the Scheme 'Provision of transport for Girls/Women College'.

He said the Sindh government and the Sindh Education Department are working hard to provide facilities in all the educational institutions, not only in Larkana but in the entire province.

Students living in remote areas of the city will benefit from the bus service, he added.

He said earlier female students used to reach the college after paying the fare for hours but now with the help of this bus facility, they can go to the college free of charge from their area.

He advised the parents that they should come forward and send their children to the schools and colleges so that the literacy rate may be increased.

The principal of the college Irshad Begum Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was largely attended by Prof Rizwan Gul, Kulsoom Ahmed, Anila Abro, female lecturers, professors and students of the college and other officers concerned.

