Girls College held annual sports event in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Local Government Girls College organised annual sports event here on Thursday to promote extra-curriculum activities among female students.

Director Colleges DG Khan division, Professor Fiaz Ahmad, who was the chief guest at the event, said that extra-curricular activities were neglected in past tenures.

He also said thaty the incumbent democratic set-up had privilege to re-start these activities for capacity building of students.

He hailed that almost all educational institutions had started conducting sports events, athletic and cultural competition. "If the government supports people, it can produce big players in different disciplines who can bring laurels for the country," he said adding that Southern Punjab's soil was very fertile.