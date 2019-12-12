UrduPoint.com
Girls College Student Dies Being Overrun By Bus

1st year girl student of Queen Merry Collage was crushed to death by collage bus Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) 1st year girl student of Queen Merry Collage was crushed to death by collage bus Thursday. Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Sectary higher education.

According to police 1st year girl student while trying to board bus fell down.

She was crushed under back wheel of bus and got injured. She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.Police has declared the mishap accidental and handed over deceased body to victim relatives who had refused to go for any legal action..

