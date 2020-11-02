Girls college will complete within three years: Sharjil

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The PPP Member Sindh Assembly Sharjil Inam Memon on Monday performed groundbreaking of girls college here at Tando Adam.

Addressing the ceremony, Sharjil Inam Memon has claimed that the PPP Sindh government has fulfilled another commitment which was made with the people. The completion of the college will cost Rs. 90 million and will be completed within three years, he informed and added that it will provide opportunity to girls students of the area to get higher secondary education at their nearest.

He said that the provincial government was paying special attention towards girls education with the objective to provide maximum job opportunities to educated women so that they could shoulder their responsibilities for the development of the country.

Besides girls college, he said that the Sindh government has laid a chain of development schemes in Tando Jam so that the people could get all basic facilities at their nearest.

In order to meet the challenges of price hike on essential commodities, he informed that bachat bazaars will be organized on Saturday and Sunday twice in a month so that the people of the area could get essential commodities at reasonable prices.

The PPP MPA Sharjil Inam Memon also held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani and discussed him with the academic activities of the varsity.