Girl's Dead Body Found From Desert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Girl's dead body found from desert

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The dead body of a girl has been found in a desert in Tehsil Fateh Jang of Attock. A 24-year-old girl was shot dead in the remote village of Fateh Jang police station, the woman was identified as Humira Bibi W/O Abdul Rauf.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the heirs, and the police registered a case and started the investigation.

