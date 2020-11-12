UrduPoint.com
Girls Degree College, Primary School Closed For 10-day Due To COVID Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Girls Degree College, Primary School closed for 10-day due to COVID cases

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) ::On the advice of District Health Officer (DHO), Degree Girls College Sheikh Maltoon and Government Primary school Rehanabad Babozai Tehsil Katlang have been closed for 10-day with effect from November 12 after COVID-19 positive individuals.

A notification issued here said that the individuals should be isolated and quarantined for a period of 14-day as per the KP government advice. The concerned TMA Mardan has been requested to ensure disinfection of the institutes from time to time while the DPO is requested to depute security personnel to ensure no entry and exit movement of the persons from the houses of infected persons.

The Deputy DHO Mardan has been directed to monitor the health of the family regularly while district education officer (Female) has been directed to ensure necessary action as per SOPs.

