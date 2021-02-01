Girls degree college sealed after 10 teachers tested positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 48 new cases including 10 teachers of a government girls degree college were tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to reports, Government Girls Degree College Latifabad has been sealed for 10 days so that it could be properly disinfected.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have established a divisional vaccination centre at Liaquat University hospital, Jamshoro where, in the first phase, front line health workers would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thousands of front line health workers belonging to 8 districts of Hyderabad division would be vaccinated at LUMHS hospital, Jamshoro, health officials said and added that the vaccination process would be started from Wednesday (Feb 03).

In the second phase, people aged 60 years and above would be given vaccination while the general public would be vaccinated in the last phase, health authorities said.