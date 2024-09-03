Girls dominate positions in Multan board intermediate results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education BISE) Tuesday announced position holders for the first annual Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examinations here.

Commissioner and Chairperson BISE Marryam Khan, along with Secretary Khurram Shahzad and Controller of Examinations Hamid Saeed announced the position holders. Wajeeha Afzal, Arfa Batool and Zarlish Fatima shared first position with 1158 marks while Ali Ahrar secured second position with 1154 marks, and Faseeha Ur Rehman clinched third position with 1153 marks. Wajeeha Afzal (Roll no 521584) from Punjab College for Girls, Canal Wala Bangal, Burewala, obtained 1158 marks in the science group. Arfa Batool (Roll No. 505708) from Punjab College for Girls, Mailsi also bagged first position with 1158 marks along with Zarlish Fatima (Roll no 510171) who shared Ist position with 1158 marks.

Ali Ahrar from Muslim College of Science and Commerce Multan (Roll no 529124) secured second position in the science group with 1154 marks while .

Faseeh ur Rehman of Punjab College for Boys Multan (Roll No. 506060) secured third position with 1153 marks. In Pre-Engineering group (Boys) M. Hamza Kashif (Roll No.543275) from Kips College Khanewal secured first position with 1147 marks. Two male students shared second position with 1145 marks: M Hashir Attiq Khan (Roll No. 543779) from Kips College Khanewal and Muhammad Zeshan (Roll No. 544934) from Kips College for Boys Multan. Third position went to Ch Awais Iftikhar ( Roll no 541038) from Punjab College for Boys Multan with 1140 marks. In the Pre Engineering group ( Girls;) Saleha Sajid (Roll No.541736) from Kips College for Girls Multan clinched ovrer all first position with 1150 marks in it. Two female students shared the second position with 1140 marks: Javaria Husnain (Roll No. 542349) from Govt Associate College for Women Multan and Zara Bilal (Roll No. 545293) from Muslim College of Science , Multan. Third position went to Musfirah Zainab (Roll no 541539) from Allama Iqbal Girls Higher Secondary School Shujabad Punjab with 1138 marks, she concluded.