Girls’ Education Drive Kicks Off In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 10:05 PM

The Government Girls High School Togh Bala on Friday witnessed an enthusiastic admission drive for the 2024-25 academic year

Spearheaded by the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) under the PLG-GIZ project, this event garnered support from the District Administration Kohat and the District education Women Kohat.

Distinguished guests, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance And Planning Kohat, Reena Shaheed Suhrawardy, and District Education Officer Zanana Rizwana Liaquat, graced the occasion.

The vibrant atmosphere saw girls eagerly registering for their educational journey.

School principals, PTC committee members, social workers, SRSP PLG GIZ project staff, and students came together to kickstart the official 2024-25 school admission campaign. With a resounding call to action, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rina Suhrawardy urged parents to seize this opportunity and enroll their daughters in government schools.

