ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner has said that girls' education is key to Pakistan's success as it will reduce poverty, improve health, and boost the economy.

He made these remarks during his visit to Islamabad Model school for Girls, Jaba Taili, here on Thursday where he observed how an innovative approach to the professional development of teachers was delivering improved learning outcomes.

He said,"The UK is working with Pakistan to help give every girl 12 years of quality education".

The high commissioner also visited classrooms where teachers were using tailored lesson plans, catering to the different learning levels of each student from underserved communities across Islamabad, said a press release issued here by the British High Commission.

These teachers, known as fellows, have been recruited and trained as part of a partnership between the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad and Teach for Pakistan.

FDE Director Academics Ms Riffat Jabeen, FDE Director Planning and Development Inam Jahangir and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teach for Pakistan Khadija Bakhtiar accompanied the high commissioner during the visit, the press release added.