Girls education through truck art drive in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The awareness campaign on girls' education through truck art, launched by Ministry of Human Rights, is in full swing.

The campaign was launched to create awareness among the masses about the significance of girls education through truck art, said an official on Friday.

She said since last year, 20 brightly painted trucks had traversed up to 5,600 km on weekly basis to spread a positive message across the country. She said this year's theme is "My voice, our equal future".

Giving our girls a safe and equitable environment to grow and flourish would move Pakistan forward towards a brighter, prosperous future for all, she added.

She said education was their basic right which should be given without any discrimination.

She said girls constitute more than half of the population so their healthy state of education was must.

She said an educated mother could give her child a better future so Ministry of Human rights was doing her best to create awareness about their right to education.