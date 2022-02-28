Girls' education top agenda of legislatures, three resolutions moved in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The legislatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are increasingly recognizing importance of girls' secondary education and working to address the barriers that prevent them from getting an education.

This acknowledgment is made by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization working to promote girls education .

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Qamar Naseem, program manager of Blue Veins, said "parliamentary actions and oversight can be of significant importance towards improving girls education.

He appreciated members of the provincial assembly KP who are increasingly being recognized as playing a crucial role in the management of the affairs of society.

Qamar said according to recent survey carried out as part of the BISP's National Socio-Economic Registry census with the help of elementary and secondary school teachers, the children not attending school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are 4.7 million. While the number of out-of-school girls in the province is 2.9 million, which amounts to 53 per cent of the total 5.4 million-girl population of the same age group in KP.

To improve the girl's secondary education three different resolutions were moved in the KP Assembly, he added. The first joint resolution moved is signed by Deputy Speaker Mahmmod Jan, MPAs Shaukat Yousafzai, TaJ Mohmmad, Waqar Ahmad, Mir Kalam Wazir, Madiha Nisar, Zeenat Bibi, Ziaullah Bngash, Asia Khatakk and Shagufta Malik demanding to declare the fiscal year 2022-20233 the year of the girls' education and demands that the Elementary and Secondary Education Department should introduce special schemes to improve girls secondary education and decrease gender disparity in the education system in KP.

The second resolution moved by MPA Asia Saleh Khattak also endorsed by other MPAs including Dr. Sumera Shams, Ayesha Bano, Ayesha Naeem and Rabia Basri demanding that water sanitation and hygiene programming and facilities for girls at schools must be integrated into the education development budget of the fiscal year 2022 and 2023.

The third resolution was moved by opposition member Shagufta Malik of ANP also endorsed by MPAs Waqar Ahmad Khan and Mir Kalam Wazir and Sobia Shahid.

The resolution demands that since the Federal Sharia Court has declared that setting the minimum age for marriage is not against islam and the council of Islamic Ideology has also issued their written recommendation in this regard the cabinet must immediately approve the bill and table it in the Provincial Assembly without any further delay.

Qamar also mentioned statement of Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister Human Rights KP, who said "achieving gender equality is central to the PTI government agenda and the goal of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.

KP government will ensure that all of its education projects are gender-sensitive, and works to overcome barriers that are preventing girls and boys from equally benefiting from investment in education, Shaukat added.