MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Not satisfied with the death cause of the daughter and her husband, those have allegedly died by the suffocation in Mansehra a week ago, father requested police to have the body exhumed for examination.

According to the details, Riaz Khan Sawati along with his two sons filed an application that the death of his daughter and son in law was not accidental and shown the doubt that both were poisoned to death, the father requested the body be exhumed for examination.

The applicant also requested to include the family of the ill-fated husband for investigation.

During the last week at the wedding night the newlywed couple found dead in their room in the morning at Tanki Mor Mansehra.

According to the details, a couple Shahid and wife resident of Tanki Mor Manshera who tied the knot just a day before their death, in the morning both found unconscious when the family of the bridegroom broke the door as they failed to respond after several attempts.

Manshera police have shifted both dead bodies King Abdullah hospital Manshera where doctors declared them dead and after completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the family.