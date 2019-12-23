UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl's Father Challenges Newlywed Couple Death By Gas Leakage In Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Girl's father challenges newlywed couple death by gas leakage in Mansehra

Not satisfied with the death cause of the daughter and her husband, those have allegedly died by the suffocation in Mansehra a week ago, father requested police to have the body exhumed for examination

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Not satisfied with the death cause of the daughter and her husband, those have allegedly died by the suffocation in Mansehra a week ago, father requested police to have the body exhumed for examination.

According to the details, Riaz Khan Sawati along with his two sons filed an application that the death of his daughter and son in law was not accidental and shown the doubt that both were poisoned to death, the father requested the body be exhumed for examination.

The applicant also requested to include the family of the ill-fated husband for investigation.

During the last week at the wedding night the newlywed couple found dead in their room in the morning at Tanki Mor Mansehra.

According to the details, a couple Shahid and wife resident of Tanki Mor Manshera who tied the knot just a day before their death, in the morning both found unconscious when the family of the bridegroom broke the door as they failed to respond after several attempts.

Manshera police have shifted both dead bodies King Abdullah hospital Manshera where doctors declared them dead and after completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Dead Police Marriage Died Wife Mansehra Family

Recent Stories

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th ..

15 minutes ago

Liberal Democrats, Democratic Party Retain Majorit ..

8 minutes ago

Government will adopt legal, constitutional proced ..

8 minutes ago

Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has ..

8 minutes ago

LeBron-less Lakers fall to Denver with Davis injur ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Government announces 3 public holidays on DE ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.