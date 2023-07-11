Girls from Ranra Child Welfare Foundation meet AC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The girls from Ranra Child Welfare Foundation on Tuesday met with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi here at the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office.

On their arrival, Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi welcomed the children at the DC office and informed them regarding facilities being provided by the district administration to its people.

On the occasion, she emphasized upon the children to take extra interest in their education as they could also become an officer after acquiring higher education. She told the children that hard work was a must to achieve success in life.

The Chairman Ranra Child Welfare Foundation, Mehwish Ali thanked the AC and said these children would be taken on visits to the offices of various female officers for motivation. She said the children would be told that our women fork was second to none in different fields of life.