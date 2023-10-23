Open Menu

Girls Hockey Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Girls hockey championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Inter-district girls hockey championship concluded at international hockey stadium, Gojra, on Monday.

The sports event was part of the 16-talent hunt programme, which was played under the aegis of the district sports department.

The team from Toba Tek Singh won the title by thrashing Faisalabadi girls by 5-1. The winning team was awarded with cash prizes and trophies.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Toba Tek Singh Gojra Event From

Recent Stories

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense & ..

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense &amp; Security 2023 in Bangkok

12 seconds ago
 MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer ..

MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer satisfaction

26 seconds ago
 Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 M ..

Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 Million Patients, Enhancing Acc ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

45 minutes ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

46 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

58 minutes ago
Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

1 hour ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

2 hours ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

2 hours ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

3 hours ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan