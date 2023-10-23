Girls Hockey Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Inter-district girls hockey championship concluded at international hockey stadium, Gojra, on Monday.
The sports event was part of the 16-talent hunt programme, which was played under the aegis of the district sports department.
The team from Toba Tek Singh won the title by thrashing Faisalabadi girls by 5-1. The winning team was awarded with cash prizes and trophies.