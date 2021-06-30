Girls hostel fire in Raiwand road leaves three women dead

Three women were burned to death and two others fell unconscious when a fire broke out at a hostel for girls at Raiwand Road near Lahore Park, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

According to details, three women identified as Neelum (22), Muneza (25) and Rubeeka (42) died when their hostel located at Raiwand road caught fire.

Two other girls living in the same hostel also fell unconscious due to heavy smoke.

The Rescue and Police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police were investigating the matter.