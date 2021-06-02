Girls hostel, new academic block inaugurated at QAU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Ali has inaugurated the girls hostel and new academic block in the university.

The academic block for pharmacy department would be completed in 18 months with total cost of Rs.

183 million, while the stimulated time for completion of girls hostel is 13 month with the cost of Rs 173 million.

After completion, the hostel would provide accommodation to around 300 students.

On the occasion, VC Muhammad Ali directed to complete the projects timely. He also vowed to provide all possible facilities to the students.