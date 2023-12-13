Open Menu

Girls Intercollegiate Sports Competitions Kick Off

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Intercollegiate Girl’s Games 2023 at division level kicked off, here on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Government Graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, where Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Ghulam Yasin was the chief guest.

Teams of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Johrabad, Sillanwali Women Government College participating in the competitions. In the sports competitions, games like badminton, athletics, cricket, volleyball and other competitions are being conducted.

Prof Ghulam Yasin told the audience sports competitions were a great event for students to nurture their sports talent and enhance positive trends among themselves in this internet-dominated era.

A large number of college council members and female students participated in the ceremony, including Director Colleges Sargodha Sarfraz Gujjar, Deputy Director Colleges and education board Secretary Abul Hasan Naqvi, Principal Dr Saeeda Jamshed and Dr Rizwana Masood.

