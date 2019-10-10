Girls Leadership Summit held to celebrate World Girl Child Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A local non-governmental organization (NGO) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women and National Action Coordination Group (NACG-SAIEVAC) organized Girls Leadership Summit to celebrate the International Day of Child Girl.

Since 2012, October 11 has been marked as the International Day of the Girl. The aim of the day is to highlight and address the needs and challenges girl's face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

The summit brought together girls and young women and aimed to provide an opportunity for young girls' participants to connect, get inspired and collaborate with some of the inspiring girls and young women who have been playing their role as young change makers.

The summit uncovered critical skills for young girls to be empowered and to serve their communities as defenders of gender equality. The event helped the young change makers to get the know-how, network and tools they need to be the change that the world needs.

The event was well attended by young girls, parliamentarians, CSOs, government officials, political activists, National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs), media representatives and others.

Member of the Provincial Assembly and Chairman on the Standing Committee on Youth, Tourism, sports and Culture, Syed Fakhar Jehan said that harmful stereotypes and prejudices relating to age and gender too often hold girls back and place them in harmful way.

"We must recognize the unique circumstances and do more to ensure that their human rights are protected, while empowering them to grow as active participants in communities and societies," he added.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Zia Ullah Bangash said that they are making their best effort to empower girls through providing them quality education, in order to ensure their full development and to later facilitate their full access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Provincial Ombudsperson against sexual harassment at workplace Rukhshanda Naz said that on the International Day of the Girl Child, let us commit to investing in skills development, education and livelihood activities for young women and girls with a purpose to enable them to rebuild their communities, and create a better future for all of us.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Chairperson Dr. Riffat Sardar said the International Day of the Girl is a call to action for radical social and political change to tear down barriers of discrimination and prejudice that continue to hold girls back. KPCSW envisions a world where girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa steps into the roles of media, entertainment, business and politics for a day to demand equal power, freedom and representation for girls and young women.

Member Provincial Assembly and Senior Vice Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Rehana Ismail said the KP government needs to take willful actions in developing, implementing, and funding cross-sectoral policies, programs, and plans to empower girl child that engage all departments and stakeholders, including civil society, children, and youth.

Program Coordinator of Blue Veins Qamar Naseem said the girls' rights issues are the social norms, attitudes and behaviors that mean girls are seen and treated as inferior.

We must change these gender norms and end these stereotypes to achieve gender equality and large-scale change for all girls, everywhere.

A renowned religious leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, in his address, said the religion empowers women and raise their dignity. He said that we must challenge the harmful practices in our society which are falsely carried out in the name of religion.

The journey to empowerment is closely intertwined with personal development within religions; and consequently, women's inclusion and ability to contribute to religious life is of great importance, he argued.