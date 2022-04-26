Girls missing from Karachi issue their video statements: Police

In past few days, 3 incidents of missing girls were reported in Karachi and upon receiving information from the parents of missing girls Dua Zahra and Nimrah Kazmi, the police started searching for them after registering cases while the parents of third missing girl Dinar, who went missing from Soldier Bazaar, withdrawn their earlier application seeking registration of the case

According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police on Tuesday, the police were in constant touch with the parents of missing girls and the specialized unit of Karachi police was using all its resources to recover the missing girls.

The police furger shared that Missing Dua Zahra and Nimrah have released video statements in which they both confirmed willingly leaving their homes. All three girls left their homes with the intention of getting married.

Investigation team of Karachi police is in constantly in touch with Punjab police. The teams have reached Punjab where the girls will be produced in the local court as per law, said the police.

Furthermore, the police said, that courts in Punjab would be requested to transfer the girls to Sindh, as cases would be dealt according to respective provincial laws.