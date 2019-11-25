UrduPoint.com
Girl's Murder Mystery Solved In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:41 PM

District police have solved a blind murder mystery of a 13-year-old girl in limits of City police station

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :District police have solved a blind murder mystery of a 13-year-old girl in limits of City police station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ataur Rehman told a press conference that a body was found in City police station area, which was later identified as 13-year-old Shazia Zafar.

A police team launched a search operation and arrested an accused, Asif Habib, with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, geo-fencing and certain witnesses.

The accused told the police, he had attempted to assault the girl sexually in his house.

The girl resisted and he strangled her. He said later he packed the body in a bag and threw it.

The killer was neighbor of the victim girl and was a painter by profession. The DPO said the accused had sexually assaulted another girl one year back, but the case was not reported to the police. He announced cash award and certificates for members of the police team over arrest of the culprit.

Father of the victim, Zafar Iqbal, was also present in the press conference.

