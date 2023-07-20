FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A girl's mutilated body was found from a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police station. �According to the police, some passersby witnessed the body of a 25-year-old old girl lying near Khurarianwala Bypass and informed the area police.

�The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem as it had signs of severe torture. It appeared that the accused threw the body after packing in a large piece of cloth. Further investigation was under progress, he added.