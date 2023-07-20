Open Menu

Girl's Mutilated Body Found

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Girl's mutilated body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A girl's mutilated body was found from a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police station. �According to the police, some passersby witnessed the body of a 25-year-old old girl lying near Khurarianwala Bypass and informed the area police.

�The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem as it had signs of severe torture. It appeared that the accused threw the body after packing in a large piece of cloth. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress From

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

7 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

29 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

37 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan