Girls outshine boys as RBISE announces 9th class result

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) here on Tuesday announced the annual results of ninth class 2023 while girls outshined the boys in the result.

According to RBISE controller exams, 128,447 candidates sent admission but 126,151 candidates took part in the final examination.

Among them 63,492 were male students and 62,658 were females. 2052 students remained absent from the exams, he added.

The number of regular students was 111,067 and the number of private candidates was 15,085.

The passing percentage of girls remained 61.47 while 39.65 was the passing percentage for boys.

63,686 candidates were successful while 62,456 failed to pass the examination. The success ratio remained 50.49 percent.