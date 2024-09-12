Open Menu

Girls Outshine Boys In BISE Peshawar Intermediate Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Girls outshine boys in BISE Peshawar intermediate results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Girls students have grabbed all the top three position in intermediate results of 2024 announced by board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar on Thursday.

According to BISE results, Khansa Bibi of Forward Girls Degree College bagged first position by obtaining 1166 marks.

Yaman Talib of Jinnah College for Women stood second by obtaining 1162 marks while Iman Khalid of the same institution was declared third with 1160 marks.

A total of 62886 students appeared from BISE Peshawar among which 50207 were declared successful. The overall percentage of result was 99.1 percent.

The cumulative number of students appeared in intermediate examination was 123903 among which 106324 passed with overall percentage of 85 percent.

