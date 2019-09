Girls outshine boys in Intermediate Annual Exam-2019

FAISALABAD, Sept 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The girls lifted over all first three positions in Annual Intermediate Examination-2019 held under Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad.

According to notification issued here Tuesday evening, Tayyaba Iqbal Roll No. 408767 from Edify Science College for Women Madina Town, Tandlianwal secured 1053/1100 marks and stood over all first in the board.

Mariam Ashraf Roll No. 401131 from Punjab College for Women Jarranwala Road Faisalabad got 1048 marks and stood over all second while Maryum Gull Roll No. 401155 of Punjab College for Women Jarranwala road Faisalabad remained third with 1047 marks.

Pre-Medical Group (Boys): Hussain Abdullah Habib Roll No. 419832 from Chenab College Jhang obtained 1044 marks and stood first.

Muhammad Noman Shahid Roll No. 421018 from The Prime Standard College, Hazoor Garden, Canal Road, TT Singh obtained 1040 marks and stood second while Syed Muhammad Faizan Roll No. 421197 secured 103 marks and remained third.

Pre-Engineering Group (Boys): Ahmad Faraz Roll No. 434667 from Punjab College of Science, Jarranwala Road Faisalabad got 1046 marks and stood first. Asim Latif Roll No. 443289 Punjab College of Science, Jarranwala Road Faisalabad secured 1040 marks and remained second.

Muhammad Abdullah Roll No. 434661 from Punjab College of Science , Jarranwala Road Faisalabad secured 1037 marks and another student namely Muhammad Abdullah Roll No. 434661 secured 1037 marks and both remained third jointly.

Pre-Engineering Group (girls): Sania Kahlid Mehmood Roll No. 428057 from Muhammad Ali Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary school 274/JB Bhowana Road Pensra Faisalabad obtained 1032 marks and stood first in group.

Ayesha Bibi Roll No. 430195 from Madina College for Girls Housing Colony No 1, Samundri got 1028 marks and remained second.

Two girls Touqir Fatima Roll No. 428056 from Muhammad Ali Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School 274-JB Bhowana Road Pensra Faisalabad and Laiba Tariq Roll No. 428,449 from Punjab College for Women, Jarranwala Road Faisalabad secured 1022 marks each and stood third in their group.