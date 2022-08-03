Girls outshine boys in SSC-II exams by bagging all top positions

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The girl students outshone boys in the Secondary school Certificate-II Annual Examinations with bagging all the top positions in both science and arts group as per the result announced by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Wednesday.

In the Science Group, Maryam Khan from Army Public School and College for Girls, Rawalpindi got first position with 1096 marks, Fatima Bintay Asad from Army Public School, Rawalpindi and Mahnoor Ali from Joint Staff Public School and College, Rawalpindi stood second with 1095 marks while Abia Rafique from Army Public School and College, Rawalpindi secured third position with 1094 marks.

In Humanities Group, Oneeba Shahid from DHA School for Girls, Lahore got first position by getting 1061 marks, Eman Ali from Fauji Foundation College for Girls, Rawalpindi got second position by getting 1058 marks and Maira Bukhari from Islamabad College for Girls, G-10/2 obtained third position by securing 1042 marks.

According to the SSC-II result announced by the FBISE in a ceremony held here, a total of 110671 students appeared in the exams while 95819 could pass the exams, with the overall pass percentage of 86.58.

A total of 100943 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 90396 could pass against 5423 ex/private candidates out of the total 9728 appeared in the exams.

In the Science Group, 89108 regular candidates appeared in the exams out of which 80387 could pass the exam with the pass percentage of 90.21. In Humanities Group, a total of 11813 students appeared in the exam out of which 10005 could pass the exam, declaring the pass percentage of 84.69.

In the Technical Group, a total of 22 students appeared in the exams out of which four could pass the exam while the pass percentage was 18.18.

Among the ex/private candidates, a total of 6726 students appeared in the Science group in exams out of which 3893 could pass the exam, declaring the pass percentage of 57.88. While in Humanities group, a total of 2997 students appeared in the exam out of which 1530 could pass it with pass percentage of 51.05.

In Technical Group, a total of five students appeared while no one could manage to pass the exam.

The result cards of the regular candidates are being dispatched to their respective institutions and those of ex/private candidates within the country are being sent on the addresses given by them in their admission forms and those of overseas candidates are being sent to head of institutions from where they appeared.

This year, sixty five (65) unfair means cases were reported out of which 64 cases have been decided through adopting a judicious procedure while one case was under process.