Girls outshine in BISE DIKhan Intermediate results

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday announced the results of the FA/FSc Part-I and II annual examinations for 2025, with female students securing the top overall positions.

The announcement was made at an award distribution ceremony, where City Mayor Sardar Umar Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest.

According to the results, Dua Zainab of Iqra Science School and College, Paharpur, clinched the overall first position by securing 1,154 marks. Mustabshira Miftah of Leeds School and College stood second with 1,145 marks, while Dua of Qurtuba Public School and College secured third position with 1,144 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering group, Noor Fatima of Leeds College secured first position with 1,122 marks. Amjadullah of Cadet College Spinkai South stood second with 1,111 marks, while Muhammad Shamis of Cadet College Wana took third place with 1,110 marks.

In the General Science group, Nuzhat Fatima of Iqra School Paharpur bagged the first position with 1,141 marks, followed by Usama Khan (1,130 marks) and Muhammad Waleed (1,129 marks), both from Cadet College Spinkai South.

In the Arts group, Muhammad Jawad Ali Khan of Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 Paharpur secured first position with 1,043 marks. Jamila Sadia of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Paharpur obtained second position with 1,018 marks, while Naila Shah of Government Girls Degree College Tank stood third with 1,015 marks.

A total of 16,791 candidates appeared in the Part-I examination, of which 11,618 passed, showing a success rate of 69.19 percent. In Part-II, 16,294 students appeared and 13,688 were declared successful, with a pass percentage of 84.01.

Speaking on the occasion, City Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur congratulated the position holders and attributed their success to the dedication of teachers and the prayers of parents. He stated that reforms were being implemented in the Dera Board under the directives of the provincial government. He further mentioned that although the board was currently operating from a rented building, it was moving towards digitalization, and that a new building equipped with modern facilities would soon be established.

BISE Chairman Prof Dr Ehsanullah, Secretary Dr Qayyum Nawaz and Controller of Examinations Dr Qaiser Anwar also addressed the ceremony. They lauded the role of education officers, school heads and teachers in conducting the examinations and ensuring transparency in the marking process. “Institutions are built on trust, and we made sure that every student received their due without compromise,” one of the officials remarked.

The ceremony was attended by district education officers, Assistant Controller Secrecy Muhammad Tariq Javed, school heads, teachers, parents, and students.