Girls Outshine In Peshawar BISE's HSSC-II Annual Exam Results
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar Thursday formally announced the results of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Examinations 2025.
A graceful ceremony was held here at the board office to mark the announcement, with Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, as chief guest.
According to the official results, a total of 62,322 candidates appeared in the HSSC examinations, out of which 44,902 students passed, reflecting an overall pass percentage of 72.
Meanwhile, 16,837 students were declared unsuccessful. In the Pre-Medical group, Alisha Arooj of a private college clinched the first position with 1145 marks. The second position went to Muhammad Hassan Mughal, also from a private college, who scored 1139 marks, while Marwa Qaiser of Jinnah College stood third with 1138 marks.
The Pre-Engineering group was dominated by Jinnah College students. Tooba Roouf secured the first position with 1117 marks, followed by a tie for second place between Atika Laila of Jinnah College and Muhammad Haris Khan of Islamia College, both scoring 1112 marks. The third position was taken by Aimen Tariq of Jinnah College with 1111 marks.
In the Computer Science group, Sumiya Jahanzeb from a private college topped the list with 1132 marks. The second position was claimed by Iffat Qazi with 1100 marks, while Areesha Asif secured the third position with 1099 marks, both representing private colleges.
The Arts group also saw close competition. Ikramullah of a private college secured first place with 1070 marks, while Muhammad Hisham, also from a private college, followed closely with 1069 marks.
The third position was earned by Hafiza Kainat with 1066 marks.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai congratulated BISE Peshawar, teachers, parents, and students on the transparent conduct of the examinations.
He also acknowledged the role of district administration, media, and security institutions in ensuring the smooth process.
The minister reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to further enhance transparency by adopting modern reforms.
He highlighted that new examination halls will be constructed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the merged districts, and schools will be equipped with furniture, whiteboards, and solar power.
Under the reforms agenda, the education secretariat, directorates, and all subordinate institutions are being digitized.
Minister Tarakai emphasized that education and health remain top priorities in line with the vision of national leader Imran Khan, with the education budget reaching Rs. 364 billion this year.
He further added that the government is working to reduce the number of out-of-school children, bringing over one million children to schools annually, and has set a target to enroll 50% of out-of-school children by next year with an allocation of Rs. 5 billion.
He announced that all educational boards in the province will be fully digitized to provide maximum facilitation to students, parents, and stakeholders.
Equal importance is being given to both public and private sectors to ensure quality education.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, outstanding students were awarded prizes and cash awards for their achievements.
