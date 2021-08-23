UrduPoint.com

Girls School Re-opened After 9-year In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A Girls High school which was bombed by terrorists in 2013 in Miran Shah, tribal district North Waziristan had been re-opened this month, an official of Education department said here Monday.

He said opening of the only high school in the area shows improvement in law and order situation adding that local peoples and parents have expressed satisfaction over the resumption of girls education activities in the tribal district.

He said that presently 250 students have been enrolled and more parents were coming to get their daughters enrolled while the female teachers have also joined their duties. He said that at the time of demolition of the school there were more than 700 students.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was paying special attention to female education in the provinces, especially in the tribal district as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The provincial government has allocated a record budget for education sector in the budget 2020-21 for construction of new schools and recruitment of teachers and other faculty members.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Shahram Khan Tarakai appreciated reopening of the girls high school which was destroyed in 2013 by militants.

"If schools destroyed by militants start reopening in far-flung tribal areas, it is our triumph. The only school in Miran shah rebuilt again is a mark of resistance against oppression," he remarked.

He said opening of girls school is a turning moment in history. "No one can take a right to education from women. Destroying schools will not let them be afraid of it."

