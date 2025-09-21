Girls School Upgraded To College For Empowering Women With Higher Education
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A girls school working in a rural area of the city was upgraded
as college to empower women of South Punjab with higher education.
All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Multan, Patron in chief and
Chairperson MAST, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar and Women University
Multan (WUM), VC Dr Kalsoom Pracha jointly opened it.
Serving under Mukhtar A Sheikh Trust (MAST), Farrukh Mukhtar School
and College Samorana has been functioning for the last 25 years.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar, recalled
that it was established in 2,000 to empower women of South Punjab
to make them strong and productive members of the society.
She informed that initially it was offering grade 6 to 10 and in 2022
intermediate classes were initiated offering FSc Pre-Medical, ICS
FA IT and other FA programmes.
She stated that she had a dream to upgrade the school to college,
adding that she was delighted that it has been materialized.
Begum Farrukh Mukhtar reminisced that how difficult it was to convince
landlord of the area to get girls of their area to study.
She commended the teachers and students performance for showing
cent percent results in Matric and Intermediate first batch.
Among others, CEO TZP, Fadia Kashif, Director MASH, Ms Maryam
Mukhtar Sheikh, APWA senior member Ms Yasmin Bokhari, Ms Tahir
Najum, WCCI Khanewal president Adv Sadia Ali, WUM Chairperson
Pharmacy Dr Kanwal Rehman, WUM chairperson Edu Dr Samina Akhtar,
WUM treasurer Dr Sara Musaddiq, Principal Pak Arab School, Ms Qurat ul Ain
and MAST head of education, Ms Samar Qasim.
Speaking as chief guest, Dr Kalsoom Pracha expressed pleasure over
upgraded college, saying that dream of Begum Farrukh Mukhtar materialized
today.
She termed it a noble cause to educate girls in an area where literacy rate is low.
The WUM VC, lauded Begum Farrukh Muktar for her outstanding social services.
Later, shields and certificate were given away to high achievers.
