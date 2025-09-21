Girls school upgraded to college for empowering women with higher education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A girls school working in a rural area of the city was upgraded

as college to empower women of South Punjab with higher education.

All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Multan, Patron in chief and

Chairperson MAST, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar and Women University

Multan (WUM), VC Dr Kalsoom Pracha jointly opened it.

Serving under Mukhtar A Sheikh Trust (MAST), Farrukh Mukhtar School

and College Samorana has been functioning for the last 25 years.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar, recalled

that it was established in 2,000 to empower women of South Punjab

to make them strong and productive members of the society.

She informed that initially it was offering grade 6 to 10 and in 2022

intermediate classes were initiated offering FSc Pre-Medical, ICS

FA IT and other FA programmes.

She stated that she had a dream to upgrade the school to college,

adding that she was delighted that it has been materialized.

Begum Farrukh Mukhtar reminisced that how difficult it was to convince

landlord of the area to get girls of their area to study.

She commended the teachers and students performance for showing

cent percent results in Matric and Intermediate first batch.

Among others, CEO TZP, Fadia Kashif, Director MASH, Ms Maryam

Mukhtar Sheikh, APWA senior member Ms Yasmin Bokhari, Ms Tahir

Najum, WCCI Khanewal president Adv Sadia Ali, WUM Chairperson

Pharmacy Dr Kanwal Rehman, WUM chairperson Edu Dr Samina Akhtar,

WUM treasurer Dr Sara Musaddiq, Principal Pak Arab School, Ms Qurat ul Ain

and MAST head of education, Ms Samar Qasim.

Speaking as chief guest, Dr Kalsoom Pracha expressed pleasure over

upgraded college, saying that dream of Begum Farrukh Mukhtar materialized

today.

She termed it a noble cause to educate girls in an area where literacy rate is low.

The WUM VC, lauded Begum Farrukh Muktar for her outstanding social services.

Later, shields and certificate were given away to high achievers.