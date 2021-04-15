UrduPoint.com
Girls Section Of School Closed For Nine Days

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Girls section of school closed for nine days

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Administration of Sardar Koray Khan Public Higher Secondary School have closed its girls section from play group to intermediate for nine days.

The school administration and other departments were striving hard to control coronavirus spread.

In connection with the preventive measures against COVID-19, the girls section from play group to intermediate has been closed for nine days from April 16 to 25, however, the boys section and offices of the school would remain open.

The school administration has urged the parents to get question paper for class III to 6th from the school on April 16 and submit the answer sheets on the day when school will be opened.

More Stories From Pakistan

