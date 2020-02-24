UrduPoint.com
Girls Section To Establish In ICS: Minister For Elementary And Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akbar Ayub Khan

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akbar Ayub Khan Monday announced to establish a girls section in the Islamia Collegiate School (ICS) of the Islamia College Peshawar

He was addressing the Annual Day function of the Islamia Collegiate School (ICS) at its campus. The Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP), Prof. Dr. Naushad Khan, the Principal of Islamia Collegiate School (ICS) Zohra Tauqir, in-service and retired teachers, staff members and parents and students from ICS Senior, Junior, Elementary, Campus, Self Support Scheme actively participated in great number.

In line with old traditions of the ICS, a smart military contingent of the School presented salute to the Chief Guest Akbar Ayub Khan.� Tilawat-e-Quran, NaatKhawani , an impressive PT Show, Gymnastic, satireful and comedy skits, national songs and tableau were presented by the students of the school.��Participants of the function highly appreciated the performance of the students and their teachers.� prize distribution for students in academics, sports and co-curricular activities was also held.� Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Akbar Ayub said that the government was fully aware of the needs and requirements of the school education sector.

He said that promotion of education particularly the girls education in the province was the center stone of the education agenda of the present government.� He asked the ICS administration to come up with their requirements and needs so that the government could resolve them on priority basis.� Earlier, in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the ICP, Prof. Dr. Naushad Khan highlighted the history of ICS and ICP in the promotion of education in the province.�He highly appreciated the efforts of the government in the direction of promotion of education at all levels in the province.� The Principal of ICS, Zohra Tauqir presented the annual report of the School.�She told that in the annual examination 2019, the ICS got 99.12 percent results in matriculation examination.� Out of 565 students who appeared in the matriculation examination 2019 under board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, over 364 got AI grades, she told.� She said that despite demonstrating excellent in all fields of education,sports and co-curricular activities, the ICS had been facing sever problems in managing its affairs because of shortage of proper funding. ��� ��

