Girls shows express with people of Kashmir in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Girls of Government Degree College Sukkur arranged an event to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), on the occasion of Kashmir Day here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by, students, teachers and staff of the college.

The students performed poems, songs and presented tableau depicting sufferings of the Kashmiri people. Students of different classes also presented songs saluting the martyrs of the country.

Speakers highlighted the importance of the day and applauded the performances.