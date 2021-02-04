UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girls Shows Express With People Of Kashmir In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Girls shows express with people of Kashmir in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Girls of Government Degree College Sukkur arranged an event to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), on the occasion of Kashmir Day here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by, students, teachers and staff of the college.

The students performed poems, songs and presented tableau depicting sufferings of the Kashmiri people. Students of different classes also presented songs saluting the martyrs of the country.

Speakers highlighted the importance of the day and applauded the performances.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Event Government

Recent Stories

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

26 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

41 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

43 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

54 minutes ago

Struggle of Kashmiris to succeed, Indian to surren ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.