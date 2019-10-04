UrduPoint.com
Girls' Sports Gala Starts Saturday At City Sports Complex

Girls' sports gala starts Saturday at city sports complex

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Women athletes of district Abbottabad would be in action in 13 track and field competitions of Girls Sports Gala which would be kicked off from Saturday 5th October at two different venues of Abbottabad.

According to the details, Regional Sports office and District Administration Abbottabad has jointly organized the sports gals for women athletes. The inauguration ceremony of the sports gala would be held at City Sports Complex Abbottabad at 10 pm where PTI member KP assembly Momina Basit would be the chief guest to grace the occasion.

The sports gala would be organized in two venues including Jalal Baba Auditorium and City Sports Complex Abbottabad.

13 games including Badminton, Squash, Tennis, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Wushu, Karate, Judo, Budokan, Basketball, and Netball would be played in the event.While talking to media Regional Sports Officer Saqlain Shah said that to organize successful games we would utilize all of our resources. He further said that these games would help the promotion of female track and field competition in district Abbottabad.Saqlain Shah stated that district sports office and administration has made arrangements for the sports gala and provided facilities to the women athletes in the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

