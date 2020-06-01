Girls suffered burn injuries in plane crash not being treated properly : Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, alleged that the girls who sustained burn injuries in PIA Airbus A320 crash are not being provided with proper treatment at Burn Center of the Civil Hospital Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, alleged that the girls who sustained burn injuries in PIA Airbus A320 crash are not being provided with proper treatment at Burn Center of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

He said that the injured girls could be provided better treatment and shifted to another hospital if their heirs come up with this demand.

He stated this while talking to media persons after attending the funeral prayers of Naheeda, a minor maid who become victim of the ill-fated plane crash which claimed 97 lives and injured others in the Model Colony on May 22, at Jam Kundo an area of the Malir district, according to a communque here on Monday.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that a cheque of Rs1 million would be handed over to the bereaved family of Naheeda by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the family would also be helped in other ways.

He said that the other girls who were under the treatment would also be provided with Rs0.5 million each.

Haleem Adil said that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also visited the Burns Center to esquire about the health of injured girls.

He said that Naheeda was helping, by working at people's homes, her mother who was recently divorced.

Earlier, he attended the funeral prayers of maid Naheeda which was also joinedby PTI workers and PIA officials.