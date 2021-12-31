GIS anti-encroachment cell inaugurated

Program Director Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) and Municipal Commissioner KMC S.M. Afzal Zaidi on Friday inaugurated the geographic information system (GIS) anti-encroachment cell under the aegis of Commissioner Office, Karachi

This GIS cell for anti-encroachment is a stepping stone in the way of improving urban planning, management, and services delivery.

The PD CLICK lauded the GIS team for establishing an anti-encroachment GIS cell within a short span of time and urged the local councils to collaborate with GIS Cell for real-time data collection for geo-mapping of anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

He also reiterated that GIS data pertaining ongoing anti-encroachment drive would transpire into improving the infrastructure of the city, business environment and addressing anti encroachment challenges in Karachi.