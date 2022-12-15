UrduPoint.com

GIS Remote Sensing Lab Inaugurated At Crop Reporting Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock, Dr Muhammad Israr on Thursday inaugurated a new Remote Sensing Laboratory in Crop Reporting Centre.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that the laboratory would help collecting all the agriculture-related data through a satellite and monitor the field activities of the department.

He said that the laboratory would also help with the mapping of agricultural land including the identification of arable land.

He informed that mapping of Gomal Zam command and monitoring of its effects on farmers has also been started. He said that the production of crops, effects of diseases on plants, changes in crops due to environmental fluctuation and estimation of flood losses would be now possible through a remote sensing laboratory.

The ceremony was also attended by Director Crop Reporting, Muhammad Kalim, Director General and concerned officials of the agriculture and livestock departments.

