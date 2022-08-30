GIT reports discussed in senate meetings of varsities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday chaired senate meetings of Agriculture University Peshawar, University of Swat and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shringal and discussed inquiry reports of Governor Inspection Team (GIT).

The senate meeting of Agriculture University discussed matters including unsatisfactory printing of degrees, issuance of conveyance allowance additional registrar controller of examination and impediments in promotion of staff.

The meeting accepted the explanation regarding additional charge and salary of Vice chancellor and decided to send remaining matters to syndicate of the varsity.

Discussing inquiry report, the senate meeting of Shringal University decided to issue a letter to former Vice Chancellor for revoking admission test.

Senate meeting of Swat University discussed overlooking of merit and experience in appointments on administrative posts and send its recommendations to syndicate for further action.

Meeting also decided to send data regarding illegal activities of former registrar to cyber crimes.

Senate meetings were attended by Vice Chancellors, Chairman Governor Inspection Team and Secretary Higher Education besides provincial minister for higher education and concerned officials of finance and establishment departments.