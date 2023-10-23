GITEX Global 2023: uniting tech innovators from 170 nations in Dubai

In a spectacular showcase of global technological advancement, the 43rd edition of GITEX brought together over 6,000 exhibitors and attracted the participation of 180,000 tech executives from an astounding 170 nations, concluding in the vibrant city of Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) In a spectacular showcase of global technological advancement, the 43rd edition of GITEX brought together over 6,000 exhibitors and attracted the participation of 180,000 tech executives from an astounding 170 nations, concluding in the vibrant city of Dubai.

The event held over an impressive 2.7 million square feet, in two mega-venues, sponsored by giants like Huawei, Etisalat and Salesforce, GITEX exhibited some of the most spectacular technology available worldwide.

As the ideal platform for leading technology companies, decision-makers, and start-ups to reveal the latest developments and innovations in various pivotal and strategic economic sectors, the exhibition was an important platform for partnerships in technology, digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

AI was a constant theme of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, embedded throughout the show in what truly was “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything".

Huawei launched the Intelligent Cloud Network to accelerate intelligent upgrades, which fully unleashes computing power with super-connectivity for unsurpassed AI productivity in the AI era.

The cutting-edge solutions are driven by the emergence of large AI models meticulously trained on massive datasets - a fundamental shift that will shape the future of industries.

The SuperBridge Summit established connections and fostered unity among leaders from the world’s most rapidly expanding economies via advanced collaborations and enduring strategic partnerships.

The Summit accelerated entrepreneurial innovation across government, business, society, and culture.

Record numbers of MOUs were signed, as well as countless product launches from some of the biggest tech companies around, ranging from Huawei and etisalat by e& introducing RedCap - a revolutionary service that showcases the immense possibilities of 5G, to the Huawei-Masdar City agreement to promote the adoption of carbon-conscious ICT through Huawei’s Net Zero Campus Framework.

GITEX Impact brought global sustainability leaders together to accelerate climate tech and ESG strategies in the build-up to COP28 in Dubai while GITEX Future Urbanism brought together the world’s most influential urbanists, mega-city developers, and innovative sustainable technologies to the forefront.

It featured a massive Pakistan pavilion and, according to Dr. Umar Saif, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, showcased more than 80 start-ups from the country, one of the largest cohorts from any country.

Pakistan has one of the world's highest youth populations, producing more than 30,000 STEM graduates a year.

GITEX 2023 was a glimpse into the future of connectivity including universal connectivity, cloud-native solutions, sustainable 5G implementation, and more, featuring innovative approaches set to change the game for the tech industry and pave the way for a more advanced and connected future.