Given immense resources, Pakistan destined to achieve rightful position in comity of nations: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said Pakistan had remarkable potential in various domains and all must have unflinching trust and confidence in the country's bright future.

"Given the immense resources and potential, Pakistan is destined to achieve its rightful position in the comity of nations, Insha Allah," the Army Chief said during his visit to the Karachi Corps area of responsibility.

During the visit, he was briefed on operational preparedness and key training initiatives undertaken by the Army, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

The COAS also inaugurated Innovista Indus IT Park, a hub aimed at empowering Pakistan's youth by fostering academia-industry collaboration in the field of Information Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and notable civil community members attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Sindh chief minister emphasized the importance of IT domain for optimal exploitation of potential of youth and economic growth.

The COAS highlighted that such projects were aimed at providing the most conducive environment to further promote the growth of IT Industry in the country, which was already accelerating at a respectable pace.

He also interacted with the business community of Karachi. He appreciated the contributions of business community and entrepreneurs towards the country's economic growth.

The participants expressed confidence and praised Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its role towards achieving the positive economic indicators, which are providing an enabling environment for further economic growth.

The COAS commended the efforts of Federal and provincial governments towards supporting all initiatives and remarked that naysayers who made failed efforts towards creating despair and despondency in the society have been defeated through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He appreciated the praiseworthy role performed by brotherly and friendly countries, especially China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the economic recovery of Pakistan by helping it in multiple domains.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Karachi.